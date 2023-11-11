Why Kuria and Murkomen will beat any ouster

Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Moses Kuria. [File, Standard]

The Senate, while prosecuting the case against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, suggested that CS Moses Kuria and CS Kipchumba Murkomen should be sacked.

The reasons are as hilarious as the charges against Governor Mwangaza. Chief among these was disrespect to President William Ruto (whatever that means), demeaning elected leaders and speaking recklessly.

For Mr Kuria, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi fired the first salvo when he pronounced that the Public Service CS would face censure over his remarks on the Mwangaza matter. CS Kuria had tweeted that the governor was innocent before the Senate had heard the full story.

This was a non-issue really because in Kenya, rules, procedures, court orders and presidential decrees are disregarded daily with impunity. This is no different for the high and mighty, including the senators shouting the loudest against Mr Kuria and Mr Murkomen. Meanwhile, Kenyans both at home and abroad are acquainted with the ways and mouth of Kuria.

From the reckless statement made after former IEBC ICT boss Chris Msando killing to highly inflammatory tweets during Maandamano days, some Kuria’s statements border on the extremes. But somehow, he gets away with it. He is a political asset, a political smoking gun for whatever coalition chiefly because he’s fearless, rogue and reckless.

Although an accountant by profession, Kuria speaks and carries the demeanour of a political scientist. Twice - in 1997 and 2022 he plotted the fall of former President Uhuru Kenyatta by preventing him from winning the Gatundu South seat and defeating his Azimio candidate last year. By stopping the election of Mr Kenyatta in 1997, Kuria complicated the Moi succession plan and the former president had to be sneaked to Parliament vide nomination.

A politician with this pedigree cannot be wished away. And the senate leadership are well seized of this fact. UDA party needs Kuria for 2027. The Deep State needs a gadfly to keep disturbing the political peace of DP Rigathi Gachagua in Mt Kenya. They used Kuria to snuff out the lights of the Azimio brothers - former President Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Other than Lower Eastern, Nyanza and Coast, all the other senators calling for Kuria’s sacking owe their election to Dr Ruto. And Dr Ruto will decide their fate in 2027.

My point? The reality of Kenyan politics is that the President is the King. And one Raila Odinga, the Prince. You cross the path of these two and your own dogs will turn against you. The same applies to Ukambani’s entire political leadership.

Any politician who refuses to face Tseikuru is politically dead on arrival. Since the departure of British King Charles III, the kingpins are back. Kuria aspires to be the Mt Kenya kingpin. He is determined to tweet his way to the highest summit of the mountain

CS Murkomen? Peer jealousy has since started among the Rift Valley elite. They are wowed by the power Mr Murkomen appears to wield and are determined to clip his wings.

The writer is a media practitioner