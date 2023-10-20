Questions as Angola President Joao Lourenco skips Mashujaa Day event

Angola President Joao Lourenco is in Kenya for a two-day State visit. [Foreign Affairs Ministry, X]

Questions have risen from a section of Kenyans after Angola President Joào Lourenço failed to show up at this year’s Mashujaa Day fete in Kericho County.

President Lourenco, who was the chief guest was instead represented by Angola’s Foreign Minister Téte António.

The Angolan Head of State is in Kenya for a two-day State visit. He arrived yesterday evening and was received by Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Many expected that he would be present at today’s national celebrations in Kericho, as was confirmed by Interior Ministry officials.

But when he did not show up, Kenyans began poking holes into his absence.

President William Ruto in his speech said that his Angolan counterpart was already in the country but could not attend the celebrations.

"President João Lourenço of Angola is in Kenya as we speak and will be having a State visit welcome tomorrow," said Ruto, without diverging more details about his absence.

Ruto then recognized the presence of Angola Foreign Affairs Minister António who represented President Lourenço.

On taking to the dais, the minister first sent apologies from the president before conveying greetings to Kenyans.

"On behalf of President Lourenço, I would first like to first convey his apologies; he would have loved to be here but for unforeseen reasons he couldn't make it to Kericho. He sends you very warm greetings, and thanks you for the warm reception we always have been granted whenever we come to Kenya," said António.

On Thursday evening, Prime CS and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi received the Angola Head of State.

"Today, I had the honor and privilege of receiving His Excellency João Lourenço, the President of Angola, and Her Excellency Ana Dias Lourenço, the First Lady of the Republic of Angola, upon arrival at the JKIA for a two-day State visit,” he posted on X.

The two Heads of State will hold bilateral talks tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.