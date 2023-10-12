The Standard

Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted after security threat

By Brian Ngugi | 1h ago
Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted Airport for security clearance amidst security scare. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

A British fighter jet intercepted a Kenya Airways plane flying from Nairobi to London on Thursday, amid a security scare.

The plane was diverted to Stansted Airport, a designated airport for handling security issues in the UK.

 The Royal Air Force fighter jet, which was deployed from a nearby military base in London, escorted the Kenya Airways 787 aircraft as it was approaching London Heathrow Airport.

 Kenya Airways said it received an alert of a potential security threat on board the flight, which had departed from Nairobi at 09:18 local time, following a 13-minute delay.

 “Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on Thursday, 12 October 2023, at around 10:30hrs, KQ Headquarters received an alert of a potential security threat on board KQ100 operating from Nairobi to London Heathrow,” the airline said in a statement.

 It added that it carried out a thorough risk assessment of the threat with the security authorities of Kenya and the UK, and took all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and security of the crew and passengers.

 “The crew onboard were briefed, and all safety and security precautions were taken to ensure the safety and security of our crew and/passengers on board,” the statement said.

 “The aircraft landed safely at the Stansted airport, London for security clearance by UK government security personnel. The safety and security of our crew and customers is our number one priority.”

 Photos posted online showed elite bomb disposal units near the plane on the ground.

 Essex Police confirmed the incident on Twitter, but did not provide further details. “A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon,” the police said.

 Stansted Airport is located in the northeastern region of Central London, England. It is the designated airport in the UK for handling security issues, as it allows for swift deployment of crucial resources and isolation of potential risks.

 British media reported the aircraft "was searched by investigators.The plane was then moved to a docking station to allow passengers to disembark," said one report.

More to follow....

Related Topics

Kenya Airways Diverted British Fighter Jet London Heathrow Airport  Essex Police
.

Latest Stories

Uasin Gishu County Assembly resumes operations after court lifts suspension
Uasin Gishu County Assembly resumes operations after court lifts suspension
Counties
By Lynn Kolongei
1 hr ago
Land buyers warned against criminals selling off Embakasi Ranch parcels
Nairobi
By Collins Kweyu
1 hr ago
Kenya Airways flight diverted to Stansted after security threat
National
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why leaders fear Ruto-Raila truce
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Premium Why leaders fear Ruto-Raila truce
MP alleges sinister plot to sideline Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Premium MP alleges sinister plot to sideline Mt Kenya
CS Soipan sues 'estranged' husband for child upkeep and protection
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium CS Soipan sues 'estranged' husband for child upkeep and protection
More trouble for Chiloba as audit report flags cash paid to CA staff
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium More trouble for Chiloba as audit report flags cash paid to CA staff
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved