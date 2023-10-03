The Standard

El Nino: EACC warns of impending scandal ahead of rains

By Mate Tongola | 34m ago
The Metrological department had in August warned of the El Nino rains across the country. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has warned of an impending scandal in mitigation measures ahead of the anticipated El Nino rains.

In a letter to various Constitutional Commissions and independent offices and copied to the clerks of the National Assembly, Senate, and all county governments, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbaraka called on all county governments to strictly comply with procurement laws.

"It has come to the attention of the Commission that there is disregard of the law, in the initiation and implementation of some mitigation measures, which is likely to give room for financial impropriety and embezzlement of public funds," said EACC.

Mbarak has at the same time advised that all procurement and expenditure undertaken by the National Government, ministries, and departments including the county government in the El Nino mitigation measures to adhere to the Public Finance Management Act and regulation.

"Accounting officers will be held personally liable for any loss, unauthorised expenditure, or misuse of public funds," said Mbarak.

The weatherman had in August this year warned of early signs of El Nino rains beginning September 2023 that was to last until January 2023 across the country.

Both the National and County governments swung into action putting in place mitigation plans and interventions aimed at managing the effects of the disruptive rains.

