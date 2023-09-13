The Standard

DCI warns of human smuggling operation via JKIA

By Fred Kagonye | 22m ago

DCI Headquarters on September 8, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) now claims that people are being smuggled out of the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to a letter seen by The Standard dated September 6, the alleged smuggling is taking place with the help of airport staff.

“This office has noted with a lot of concern that people are being smuggled in and out of the country through JKIA with the assistance of airport staff,” DCI said.

Detectives noted that the staff allegedly involved in the smuggling are from the National Police Service, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Airlines Personnel and Immigration Personnel.

The letter was received by the manager of Qatar Airways on September 11, 2023.

“This serves as a warning to all agencies named to desist from the practice. Legal action will be taken on anyone caught,” it says.

The warning by DCI comes after a video of an immigration officer telling a man believed to be from Uganda that he cannot secure a visa to Canada from Kenya was posted on X.

“You need to go back to Uganda and start the journey from there,” the immigration officer said.

The officer is heard saying that Canada has not been receiving any migrants seeking jobs in the country since upon arrival they end up getting stranded.

He added that for the Ugandan citizen to be allowed to travel to Canada through Kenya, he needs to secure a Canadian visa in his country, as it is not possible to secure the same through Kenya.

“We have a memo; we cannot allow anybody from any other country to travel through Kenya to Canada.”

.

.

.

