The Standard

Former Kakamega Governor Oparanya, wives being questioned at Integrity Centre

By Francis Ode | 1h ago

Azimio Coalition Council Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya at Jaramogi Oginga Foundation. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have Wednesday afternoon arrested former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his wives.

They are currently being questioned at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station in Nairobi, over alleged involvement in corruption and economic crimes committed during Oparanya’s tenure as county boss.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s lawyers and MPs led by Danstan Omari are locked outside EACC. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Standard has established that Oparanya is at the Centre, together with his two wives.

The money in question is over Sh1.3 billion.

Oparanya's lawyers led by Danstan Omari and some Azimio-allied MPs have been barred from accessing the EACC offices. 

Western MPs supporting Wycliffe Oparanya address a press conference outside EACC, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

This is a developing story and is being updated…

Related Topics

Wycliffe Oparanya EACC Wycliffe Oparanya Arrested Graft
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto to meet up with TikTok CEO on content moderation
President Ruto to meet up with TikTok CEO on content moderation
National
By Ann Veronicah
47 mins ago
Competition Authority of Kenya penalises 9 steel manufacturers
Business
By Sharon Wanga
1 hr ago
Living with toxic family members
BLOGS
By Bishop David Muriithi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Debt crisis jitters mount as repayments outstrip revenues
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Debt crisis jitters mount as repayments outstrip revenues
Revealed: Salary deal that teachers rejected
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 1 hr ago
Premium Revealed: Salary deal that teachers rejected
Slain Rwandan athlete linked to 'love triangle' was to run in Italy
By Lynn Kolongei 1 hr ago
Premium Slain Rwandan athlete linked to 'love triangle' was to run in Italy
Buy now, pay later: The new debt trap?
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Buy now, pay later: The new debt trap?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved