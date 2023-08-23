Former Kakamega Governor Oparanya, wives being questioned at Integrity Centre

Azimio Coalition Council Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya at Jaramogi Oginga Foundation. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have Wednesday afternoon arrested former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his wives.

They are currently being questioned at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station in Nairobi, over alleged involvement in corruption and economic crimes committed during Oparanya’s tenure as county boss.

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s lawyers and MPs led by Danstan Omari are locked outside EACC. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Standard has established that Oparanya is at the Centre, together with his two wives.

The money in question is over Sh1.3 billion.

Oparanya's lawyers led by Danstan Omari and some Azimio-allied MPs have been barred from accessing the EACC offices. Western MPs supporting Wycliffe Oparanya address a press conference outside EACC, Nairobi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

This is a developing story and is being updated…