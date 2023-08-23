Former Kakamega Governor Oparanya, wives being questioned at Integrity Centre

Officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have Wednesday afternoon arrested former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his wives.
They are currently being questioned at the EACC Integrity Centre Police Station in Nairobi, over alleged involvement in corruption and economic crimes committed during Oparanya’s tenure as county boss.
The Standard has established that Oparanya is at the Centre, together with his two wives.
The money in question is over Sh1.3 billion.
Oparanya's lawyers led by Danstan Omari and some Azimio-allied MPs have been barred from accessing the EACC offices.
This is a developing story and is being updated…