Raila tells off US ambassador over remarks on 'fairest' elections

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and US Ambassador Meg Whitman. [File, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has told off US Ambassador Meg Whitman, following her views on Kenya's 2022 General Election.

Raila termed the ambassador "rogue" and threatened to seek her recall if she does not "shut up".

“Kenya is not a colony of the US. Keep your mouth shut, otherwise, we shall go for a recall. She should leave Kenyans alone,” said Raila after giving a keynote address at the ongoing Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Whitman on Wednesday praised Kenya for holding peaceful and credible elections in August last year.

“I arrived in Kenya days before the August 2022 General Election. What I witnessed was nothing short of remarkable," she said.

"Kenya held what many analysts and commentators say was the freest, fairest, and most credible election in Kenyan history.”

Whitman added that the elections were observed by local and international organisations, upheld by the Supreme Court, and power was transferred peacefully.

However, yesterday, the former prime minister dismissed those remarks that also irked Kenya Kwanza leaders in attendance.

“Seeing what was said yesterday (Wednesday), I wonder what I should term my talk to you today. There is a Swahili saying that nyani haoni kundule (an ape does not see its behind). This is what I saw yesterday,” Raila said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addresses the 8th Devolution Conference in Eldoret. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The US ambassador's remarks also provided fodder for both sides of the political divide, with Azimio and Kenya Kwanza leaders weighing in on the matter.

Azimio leaders, led by senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay) and Oburu Oginga (Siaya), argued that Whitman's remarks on elections were “personal views”.

The senators asked the ambassador to withdraw or clarify the statement since this was not the official position of the US. They said her remarks were against the rules of diplomacy.

“Elections, taxes, and corruption are existential questions in Kenya today. It is only a visitor in Jerusalem who can discuss them in such a casual manner," said Wambua.

"The American government is not a visitor in Nairobi or Eldoret. We can only hope that these unfortunate remarks were personal and were inspired by the envoy's corporate instinct of only pleasing the buyer to close a deal.”

The senators said the conduct and outcome of last year's General Election was among the items that Azimio has put on the agenda of the National Dialogue Committee chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah.

“It is premature, therefore, for the US envoy who came to Kenya only in July 2022 to make such a conclusive statement on such a matter,” Wambua said.

The Azimio leaders held that Kenyan politicians and diplomats have never taken positions in American elections, terming Whitman's remarks uncalled for. Azimio leader Raila Odinga (second left) at a stand during the 8th Devolution Conference in Eldoret. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

But Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by governors Stephen Sang (Nandi), and senators Veronica Maina (nominated) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi), criticised Raila over his remarks.

“We cannot entertain the doublespeak by Raila. We know he was pained by the serious points delivered by the president," said Sang during a press conference by Kenya Kwanza leaders.

"We are telling him to prepare for another explosive speech by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on how the government is supporting devolution.”

The DP chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), which has ensured counties get their devolved funds on time.

“Ambassador Whitman described what is happening on the ground," said Sang.

Maina said they were surprised by Raila’s remarks, saying the ambassador cannot be reckless to make careless remarks.

“The ambassador uttered words as a witness, saying she was in the country just before the commencement of the elections. She has considered the process in Bomas and the court," she said.

She said the opposition leader is seeking attention by wrongly rebuking the ambassador.