"Keep your mouth shut!" Raila scolds US Ambassador Meg Whitman over 2022 election remarks

By David Njaaga | 51m ago
Caption

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has told off US envoy to Kenya Meg Whitman over her remarks on the conduct of Kenya’s 2022 General Election. 

Whitman, while addressing the 8th Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday,  claimed the 2022 General Election was the most credible poll Kenya ever held.

She termed the contested election by the Opposition as a ‘credible, transparent and verifiable election.’

But, Odinga while addressing the summit on Thursday, August 17, said Whitman’s statement was uncalled for, urging her to keep off the country’s affairs.

“Tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States. Kenya is not a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth while you are here. Otherwise, we will call for your recall back to your country,” said Odinga. 

In response, the Kenya Kwanza leaders have urged Odinga to display restraint and uphold respect for the government and the nation's development partners.
The group, led by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, conveyed their dismay at Odinga’s remarks, deeming them unfortunate. 

They have appealed to Odinga to consider issuing an apology to the US Ambassador for the statements he made.

 In the August 9, 2022, presidential poll, President William Ruto got 7.18 million votes (50.49 per cent) against Odinga's 6.94 million votes (48.85 per cent). 

On devolution, Odinga cited funding gaps as one of the barriers impeding progress. He called on the Controller of Budget and Central Bank to work together and addresses the challenges.

 “Ten years into devolution, Kenya is a more transformed landscape with amazing opportunities of economic revival and transformation, there is now economic life in rural areas,” said Odinga.

 “As we castigate the national government, let us worry over devolved corruption. We need a constant and consistent monitoring of all laws governing devolution, to ensure implementation and to add statutes whenever they are needed,” he added.

