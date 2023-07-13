The Standard

Expressway repairs to cost Sh707 million- CS Murkomen

By Esther Nyambura | 45m ago
Part of the protestors caught on camera vandalising the Nairobi Expressway. [Screengrab]

At least Sh707 million was incurred in losses on the Nairobi Expressway after rogue youths vandalised a section of the road during the anti-government protests on Wednesday, July 12.

Speaking during an inspection of the road on Thursday, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that the damages will be catered for by the organisers of the protests. 

“We have assessed the damages done on the Expressway and for that short period, it could be anything up to $5 million (Sh706,750,000 million)," said Murkomen.

The CS further noted that the organizers of the demonstrations and attackers who were caught on camera will be liable for damages. 

Moja Expressway Company has given the government up to 28 days to pay the damages, Murkomen said. 

“I want to make it clear that we will ensure that everyone who organised, supported, or was caught on CCTV vandalising this public infrastructure will be liable for every damage caused," he added.

At the same time, the CS assured Kenyans and foreign investors that necessary action will be taken to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"Those planning to repeat the act will meet the full force of the law. We will make it very painful for them." 

So far, police have already arrested more than 50 people linked to the Expressway vandalism. Murkomen said the ministry will institute a civil suit that will ensure the organisers of the protests pay for the damages.

His sentiments come a day after three toll stations at Mlolongo, Syokimau, and SGR were temporarily closed after being destroyed during the protests. 

Related Topics

Expressway Mlolongo Azimio Protests Maandamano
.

Latest Stories

Gachagua hits out at Raila over violence in Wednesday protests
Gachagua hits out at Raila over violence in Wednesday protests
Politics
By David Njaaga
25 mins ago
I have made millions from content creation in the UK, says Shorn Arwa
News
By Fatuma Adhiambo
27 mins ago
KCA university launches funding Initiative for Research, Innovation
Education
By Okumu Modachi
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why primary schools will be centers of power if reforms pass
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 35 mins ago
Premium Why primary schools will be centers of power if reforms pass
Regulator says EABL, Diageo Sh22.7b shares deal was clean
By Edwin Nyarangi 35 mins ago
Premium Regulator says EABL, Diageo Sh22.7b shares deal was clean
Kenya returns Sh87m to the Global Fund
By Mercy Kahenda 40 mins ago
Premium Kenya returns Sh87m to the Global Fund
State's most expensive call: Man loses case on Sh66m tender offered via phone
By Kamau Muthoni 45 mins ago
Premium State's most expensive call: Man loses case on Sh66m tender offered via phone

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved