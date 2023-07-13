Expressway repairs to cost Sh707 million- CS Murkomen

Part of the protestors caught on camera vandalising the Nairobi Expressway. [Screengrab]

At least Sh707 million was incurred in losses on the Nairobi Expressway after rogue youths vandalised a section of the road during the anti-government protests on Wednesday, July 12.

Speaking during an inspection of the road on Thursday, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that the damages will be catered for by the organisers of the protests.

“We have assessed the damages done on the Expressway and for that short period, it could be anything up to $5 million (Sh706,750,000 million)," said Murkomen.

The CS further noted that the organizers of the demonstrations and attackers who were caught on camera will be liable for damages.

Moja Expressway Company has given the government up to 28 days to pay the damages, Murkomen said.

“I want to make it clear that we will ensure that everyone who organised, supported, or was caught on CCTV vandalising this public infrastructure will be liable for every damage caused," he added.

At the same time, the CS assured Kenyans and foreign investors that necessary action will be taken to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"Those planning to repeat the act will meet the full force of the law. We will make it very painful for them."

So far, police have already arrested more than 50 people linked to the Expressway vandalism. Murkomen said the ministry will institute a civil suit that will ensure the organisers of the protests pay for the damages.

His sentiments come a day after three toll stations at Mlolongo, Syokimau, and SGR were temporarily closed after being destroyed during the protests.