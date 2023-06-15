We will not be part of it! Azimio MPs walk out of Budget reading

Azimio Mps Walk out as the CS treasury Njuguna Njoroge reads the 2023/24 Budget in Parliament, Nairobi. June 15, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja members of parliament walked out of the National Assembly when Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njunguna Ndung’u stood to address the house.

Led by National Assembly Minority Leader, Opiyo Wandayi, the MPs said that they will not be involved in a budget that does not cater to the needs of Kenyans but favours a few.

“Azimio does not support this budget. We do not think this is a budget that is meant for Kenyans. This budget is meant for the Kenya Kwanza government. Until we get a budget that is founded on the needs of Kenyans, we will not participate,” Suna East MP Junet Mohamed said.

According to the Azimio-allied lawmakers, their counterparts in Kenya Kwanza should be prepared for more next week during the third reading of the Finance Bill, 2023.

The team refused to be a part of President William Ruto’s first budget reading in Parliament on Thursday, June 15.

All that is seen as a move by the opposition to counter the Bill and the Budget proposal made by the Kenya Kwanza government.

On Wednesday, a majority of Azimio leaders voted against the Finance Bill 2023 report presented in Parliament. Many of the alliance’s members were also absent during the voting process.

The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2023 Report with 176 MPs voting in favour and 81 opposed. None abstained.

The Bill proceeds to the Third Reading on Tuesday, June 20.