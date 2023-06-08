Mystery of missing Brazilian missionary, police recover car with charred body in boot

Francisco Antonio was reported missing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023; his vehicle was recovered with charred human remains in the boot. [iStockphoto]

Police are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a Brazilian missionary living in Nairobi.

Francisco Antonio was reported to be driving when he went missing on Wednesday, June 7. He left his house in Utawala at around 3pm but failed to return home. A relative reported him missing at Mihango Police Station.

On Thursday, June 8, detectives from the Nairobi area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau traced the car that the missing man was driving in. The vehicle was found abandoned in Mihango about 500 meters from Mihango Police Station.

Inside the boot of the car, were charred remains of a human body. Also found in the car were documents of the missing man, police sources told the Standard.

The Embassy of Brazil in Nairobi and the family have made a public appeal to help in finding the missing man.

According to the Embassy, Antonio left his home at 3:30pm to buy dog food and did not return.

He last spoke to his wife at 4:03pm.

The Embassy said the family thinks that he was kidnapped.

The Embassy said Antonio's silver Nissan car registration KBY 305D was seen being driven by a group of young men at around 9pm on Wednesday.