Why I quit the bipartisan talks-Adan Keynan

Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan. [Bonface Okendo,Standard]

Eldas Member of Parliament Adan Keynan has denied allegations that he was coerced to withdraw from the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan talks committee.

During an interview on KTN News on May 3, Keynan admitted that he withdrew from the negotiations to protect himself from what he claimed were acts of intimidation and blackmail by the Azimio team.

He stated that if Azimio acts with honesty and integrity and acknowledges his decision to withdraw, then the bipartisan negotiations can proceed, and the parliamentary-driven process accomplished.

"I withdrew from the negotiations to bring to light the true nature of the Azimio team to Kenyans. In order for the talks to be productive, they must adhere to parliamentary procedures and be grounded in logic. Our aim is to safeguard against any form of coercion or intimidation from the Azimio team,” said Keynan.

The lawmaker was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, and his appointment to represent the William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza team has been received with much criticism from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

He emphasized the need for attention to specific issues through legislative amendments, Constitutional changes, or policy formulation, assuring Kenyans that crucial matters would be addressed.

Keynan's statement came in response to the announcement made on Wednesday, May 3, by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichungw'ah and his Senate counterpart Aaron Cheruiyot, who stated that Saku MP Ali Rasso Dido would be replacing Keynan in the Kenya Kwanza bipartisan committee.

The Mp’s participation had been a contentious issue for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition, who had refused to engage in talks until he either withdrew or was substituted.

The discussions fell apart after the two teams failed to reach a consensus on the committee's membership.

Following Keynan’s withdrawal from the talks, Azmio's leadership announced that they were calling off the mass protests that were scheduled for today in order to facilitate the resumption of bipartisan talks.