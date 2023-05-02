Photos: Matatu PSV set ablaze on Ngong road as Azimio protests resume

A minibus plying Ngong-Nairobi was burnt by irate protesters at Posta along Ngong' Road. (Denish Ochieng)

Traffic along the busy Ngong Road, Nairobi was brought to a standstill after protestors set a Matatu Public Service Vehicle (PSV) ablaze while barricading the road with stones and lighting bonfires.

The mini-bus was burnt to ashes on Tuesday morning as police engaged the rowdy youth in running battles.

A section of the usually busy road is now deserted as police take control. Security has been heightened in all access routes to the Central Business District.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga called for the Tuesday mass action to protest over the high cost of living, and stalled bipartisan talks, among other issues.