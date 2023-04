General Francis Ogolla appointed new Chief of Defence Forces. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has made changes to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

In his latest appointments, Ruto has promoted Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Gen. Ogolla now takes over as CDF from Gen. Robert Kibochi whose term has ended.

Gen. Ogolla was previously the Commander of the Air Force and Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

More follows...