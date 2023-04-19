The Standard

DP Gachagua dismisses Azimio's ICC letter, says he is only defending his boss

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing Deputy Governors in Mombasa. [Office of the Deputy President]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s threat to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Gachagua, who spoke on Wednesday, April 19, at the Deputy Governor’s Consultative Forum in Mombasa, dismissed Odinga’s threats, saying he will defend his boss, President William Ruto.

“The Azimio la Umoja fellows don't understand me, I have to defend my boss. You must agree to take the bullet for your boss. That is why they are threatening to report me to the Hague. How can defending your boss and his programs become a crime to be reported at The Hague?” the DP posed.

Last week, the Raila-Odinga-led coalition wrote to the ICC seeking investigations into the political situation in the country, citing nine key issues they want to be probed, including a ‘targeted’ killing of protesters.

Gachagua also challenged governors to emulate President Ruto and spell out clear duties for their deputies.

The DP said a hardworking Deputy Governor would only be a good team player who ensured great results.

“I want to urge our governors to borrow a leaf from President Ruto in my case. He made an executed order and spelled out my duties,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, he has asked deputy governors to always respect and defend their bosses.

“If you plan to unseat the Governor in the next election, you will likely have problems. You have to be content with being a deputy for the two terms then thereafter, you may consider vying,” he stated.

He added: “But if you start creating space within the first term, the governor is likely to start feeling uncomfortable, admittedly so because they are human beings.”

Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Raila Odinga Azimio ICC Letter
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki declares Friday a public holiday to mark Idd
Kindiki declares Friday a public holiday to mark Idd
National
By Mate Tongola
13 mins ago
MP calls for protection of local fish market from imports
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
25 mins ago
Kenyan films, shows shine in Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards nominee list
Arts and Culture
By Kirsten Kanja
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

When Machakos refused to go to the slaughterhouse
By Amos Kareithi 41 mins ago
Premium When Machakos refused to go to the slaughterhouse
Politics of ICC: Why it may all be just hot air
By Amos Mabinda 51 mins ago
Premium Politics of ICC: Why it may all be just hot air
Treasury eyes costly Eurobond to stay afloat amid debt crisis
By Brian Ngugi 51 mins ago
Premium Treasury eyes costly Eurobond to stay afloat amid debt crisis
Separating truth from lies: 'Uncaring state, failed taxman and more opposition lies'
By Leonard Khafafa 51 mins ago
Premium Separating truth from lies: 'Uncaring state, failed taxman and more opposition lies'
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • 2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,650,000
2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • 2016 Honda Fit Shuttle Hybrid
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,650,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • QSSK-MO-FTCM-Field Technical and Compliance Manager
  • Employer: Q-Sourcing Servtec
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Advisor, Power Generation Management and Operations
  • Employer: Tetra Tech
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Senior Advisor, Energy Utility Management
  • Employer: Tetra Tech
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Field Building Intern
  • Employer: RefugePoint
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved