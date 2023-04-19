DP Gachagua dismisses Azimio's ICC letter, says he is only defending his boss

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addressing Deputy Governors in Mombasa. [Office of the Deputy President]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s threat to take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Gachagua, who spoke on Wednesday, April 19, at the Deputy Governor’s Consultative Forum in Mombasa, dismissed Odinga’s threats, saying he will defend his boss, President William Ruto.

“The Azimio la Umoja fellows don't understand me, I have to defend my boss. You must agree to take the bullet for your boss. That is why they are threatening to report me to the Hague. How can defending your boss and his programs become a crime to be reported at The Hague?” the DP posed.

Last week, the Raila-Odinga-led coalition wrote to the ICC seeking investigations into the political situation in the country, citing nine key issues they want to be probed, including a ‘targeted’ killing of protesters.

Gachagua also challenged governors to emulate President Ruto and spell out clear duties for their deputies.

The DP said a hardworking Deputy Governor would only be a good team player who ensured great results.

“I want to urge our governors to borrow a leaf from President Ruto in my case. He made an executed order and spelled out my duties,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, he has asked deputy governors to always respect and defend their bosses.

“If you plan to unseat the Governor in the next election, you will likely have problems. You have to be content with being a deputy for the two terms then thereafter, you may consider vying,” he stated.

He added: “But if you start creating space within the first term, the governor is likely to start feeling uncomfortable, admittedly so because they are human beings.”