Shocking, hilarious things that Kanchory says about Ruto, Uhuru, Raila, Junet, Farouk in his tell-all book, 'Why Baba is not the 5th'

Saitabao Ole Kanchory was Raila Odinga’s chief man at the Bomas presidential tallying centre. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Uhuru Kenyatta

He says the man had immortal fear for William Ruto but was also beholden to the elderly Kikuyu politicians who thrust him at the centre of power.

“For some undisclosed reasons, Uhuru Kenyatta - even as president - literally feared William Ruto. I am talking about real fear- the kind that causes one to freeze, flee or fight. Uhuru froze,” he writes.

Kanchory reveals when he first suggested to Ruto to consider a political pact with him in September 2010, Ruto told him Uhuru was not his own man and could not make independent decisions on his own.

“According to him, Uhuru was then entirely captive to the likes of Hon. John Michuki and Hon. Njenga Karume and would only do what they sanctioned.

Raila Odinga

He says his greatest weakness is his predictability, and that the enigma in him has long been decoded. He says it is now fairly easy for Baba’s friends and foes alike to predict his next move or reaction with near certainty.

“Unlike Eneke the bird that learnt to fly without perching because men have learnt to shoot without missing, Baba makes the mistake of perching on the same twig over and over again, making himself easy prey for a lethal political marksman like William Ruto,” he writes.

He says one common mistake everyone dealing with Raila invariably makes is assuming he has all the answers and that he always has a plan: “Baba encourages this perception with his mystic and stoic mien and the evasion of any scrutiny or interrogation.”

William Ruto

He describes him as a character “who deserves to be studied in the art of politics and power” and a “highly predatory politician.”He says Ruto is a master of appearances and knows that perceptions can be more compelling than reality. He is gifted in doublespeak and his words should never be taken at face value. He is highly proficient and quick in his manoeuvres.

“With his oratory skills and repetitive rhetoric of his deputy, it is much easier for Ruto administration to make things appear better than to actually make them so,” he says.

He compares Ruto to the tortoise in Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart who used his gift of the gab and cunningness to convince the birds that he was not only a changed man but that he was one of them, securing an invitation to a great feast in the sky. Saitabao Ole Kanchory describes President William Ruto as a character “who deserves to be studied in the art of politics and power” and a “highly predatory politician.” [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“To ensure the tortoise made it to the feast, each bird gave him a feather only for the tortoise to get there and cunningly have the feast all to himself. The angry birds (the hustlers) having realised the tortoise’s con game, took back their feathers, leaving the tortoise to plummet to earth, hence the broken shell,” he says of Ruto. He suspects Ruto may not win a second term.

Muhoho Kenyatta

He described MK as “one of the most intelligent and focused people I have met” and as “a rather decent person and a gentleman par excellence.”

As their host and chair of strategy meetings, he also carried the big purse and made the tough decisions when push came to shove.

“Muhoho Kenyatta appeared genuine and seemed to mean well for Baba, but I shall never understand how such a brilliant person could be so easily fooled. To this day, I am unable to fully figure out this guy,” he says.

Junet Mohamed

He writes that to see Junet over the campaign period was akin to seeing Raila himself. He says although Junet was too much invested in Baba to sell him out, he tended to put his interests before Raila’s.

“To protect his own interest, Junet barricaded Baba and kept him away from anyone who could have been helpful,” he writes.

He also dissuaded Raila from giving the slightest thought to information from anyone else, he claims.

“He acted like he had all the answers when he had none. Junet, who himself was being taken down the garden path, took Baba and everyone else along with him.” Suna East MP Junet Mohamed. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

He claims Junet would, many times, say what Raila wanted to hear, summing it up thus: “It was a case of the blind leading the blind.”

Prof Makau Mutua

Kanchory describes him as a most pleasant and affable guy who is the last person you can quarrel with. He however says he was ill suited to head a command centre, because of his “eternal optimist” outlook which is undesirable in politics.

“In the chaos of a crumbling command centre, the SUNY distinguished professor who had earlier been placed in overall command ended up being a blind, deaf, mute, lame mouse that sees no evil, hears no evil, says no evil and does no evil,” he writes.

Further he faults Mutua for lack of burning desire to win the election. He says he figured this out when he asked Mutua what he would like to be in Raila’s government: “He categorically answered that he did not intend to serve in any capacity. This was a bit disturbing to me,” he writes.

Farouk Kibet

He describes him as Ruto’s highly trusted gatekeeper and point man. At the time Kanchory was hobnobbing with Ruto, he says, Kibet was a nice chap and they got along very well.

“He followed William Ruto everywhere much to the latter’s chagrin and would, on occasion, attract the open rebuke and ridicule of his benefactor, who considered him an idler.”

Nixon Korir

He describes him as law graduate “who chose to be a receptionist in William Ruto’s private office rather than pursue a career in law.” He says while perched at Ruto’s Transnational Plaza office, Korir would occasionally ask him to plead his case with the boss, especially on the matter of “a small allowance.”

“He once emphasised the point by saying his girlfriend would soon leave him as he could not even afford to take her out for coffee.”

Kanchory says when he told Ruto the story, complete with the dramatisation of a nearly bolting damsel in distress, he laughed his head off.