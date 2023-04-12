President Ruto appoints Douglas Kanja as Deputy Inspector General of Police

Douglas Kanja during a past interview. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has appointed former General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Douglas Kanja as Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service.

In a gazette notice dated Wednesday, April 12, the president said Kanja’s appointment takes effect immediately.

Before being the GSU Commandant, Kanja had served as Kilifi County police boss. He now replaces former Deputy IG Edward Mbugua who has retired from the service.

In his latest appointments, President Ruto has also named former Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso as the Director-General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

“His Excellency the President has, on this 12th day of April 2023, and following the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, caused the appointment of Douglas Kanja Kirocho as the Deputy Inspector-General, Kenya Police Service,” a statement by Felix Koskei, Head of Public Service reads.

“The President has also appointed Bruno Isohi Shioso as the Director-General, Kenya Coast Guard Service, pursuant to section 17(1) of the Kenya Coast Guard Service Act."

The president has also made significant changes within senior ranks of the National Police Service by appointing Gideon Munga Nyale as the new Commandant at Kiganjo Police Training Institute, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat to replace Kanja as GSU Commandant, and Ranson Lolmodoni as the Director of Operations.