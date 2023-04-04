The Standard

Butere Boys High School closed indefinitely over suspected food poisoning cases

By Benard Lusigi | 1h ago
Students of Butere Boys' High School sent home after suspected cases of food poisoning. [Screengrab]

Butere Boys’ High School in Kakamega County has been closed indefinitely following suspected cases of food poisoning.

The Standard has established that nearly one hundred (100) students exhibited cholera-like symptoms, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The school Principal, Henry Okusi, through a text message to parents and guardians, informed them of the closure due to an outbreak of “stomach problems.”

"Dear Parent/Guardian: this is to inform you that your son has been sent home due to an outbreak of stomach problems leading to diarrhea," read the communication.

“Once the Public Health Officers give us a report declaring the school safe for your son, we shall recall them back. Bear with us," it ended.

By the time of publishing, the management of the institution and the County Education Director were in a closed meeting over the matter.

However, when The Standard contacted Butere County Hospital Medical Superintendent Fredrick Juma where some of the infected students were admitted, he requested more time to confirm the number of the learners affected and the cause of the illness, noting that he was away. 

The cases come a day after the Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School in Kakamega was closed indefinitely following the death of two students.

Learners were sent home over suspected food and water poisoning.

More follows…

