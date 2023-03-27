The Standard

Journalists covering Azimio protests attacked, arrested

By Winfrey Owino | 42m ago
K24 Journalist barred from covering happenings at Nairobi CBD. [Samson Wire, Standard

Journalists covering the Azimio protest in Kibra, Nairobi, have been attacked by goons and their property stolen.

The incident has left one of Citizen TV crew members injured and a mobile phone stolen.

The Standard’s photojournalist Denish Ochieng says a reporter from an international media house who was in the company of the Citizen TV crew was also caught up in the incident.

“This thing happened so fast and people scattered for safety. One of the crew members got hurt, lost his phone and Citizen TV’s car was also vandalised,” he says.

Royal Media vehicle vandalised

Pictures circulating on social media show a Royal Media Services vandalised. Citizen TV senior Political Reporter Seth Olale who was part of the crew has confirmed the incident via a tweet saying, “we have been attacked,”

Security authorities have not commented on the incident and attack on journalists covering the protests. The Standard has learnt that an Inooro TV reporter and a cameraman are among those injured.

At the same time, Africa Uncensored co-founder and veteran journalist John Allan Namu has criticized police hostility towards journalists covering the protests. Two Africa Uncensored journalists had been arrested while on the line of duty in Mathare slums.

“Our @afunceensored journalists, Calvin Rock and Clint Obere have been arrested by police while covering protests in Mathare. We aren't sure where they are being taken at the moment. This is uncalled for, an affront to our freedom to do our jobs. They need to be released now,” Namu’s tweet reads in part.

Elsewhere, a Nation reporter covering the protests in Nairobi CBD complained of police harassment. On its live blog, Nation Africa reported that the journalist had been asked by police to delete images captured and destroyed their press cards.

Related Topics

Citizen Tv Maandamano Monday Kibra Azimio protests
.

Latest Stories

Ruto in Germany: President invites investors to Kenya
Ruto in Germany: President invites investors to Kenya
National
By Sharon Wanga
10 mins ago
Premium Muslims divided as pressure piles on Azimio to call off its protests
National
By Standard Team
27 mins ago
Premium Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
Education
By Kennedy Gachuhi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Muslims divided as pressure piles on Azimio to call off its protests
By Standard Team 27 mins ago
Premium Muslims divided as pressure piles on Azimio to call off its protests
Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
By Kennedy Gachuhi 27 mins ago
Premium Scholar wins Sh128 million grant
Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
By Brian Ngugi 32 mins ago
Premium Treasury to unveil luxury gym and spa amid austerity push
Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
By Jasmine Murani 2 hrs ago
Premium Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2010 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • 2010 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2010
  • Price: KES 3,950,000
2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • Mileage : 67000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,540,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Food and Agriculture Agronomist
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food & Agriculture Relationship Manager
  • Employer: Equity Bank Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Business Developers
  • Employer: Onfon Media Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Accountants
  • Employer: Onfon Media Limited
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!