Ruto to Raila: Stop the protests and face me

By Eric Abuga | 14m ago
President William Ruto addresses Kegati residents in Nyaribari Chache Kisii County on March 23, 2023. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

President William Ruto has challenged Azimio leader Raila Odinga to stop the planned weekly demonstrations.

Ruto said instead of Raila taking advantage of youth to advance his hidden agenda through the protests he should rather face him directly to iron out the issues he is raising.

Speaking in Kisii where he is on a three-day tour, Ruto said the planned demonstrations are aimed at crippling the economy which is yet to recover from the scars of Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes even as Raila has maintained that starting next week, the Azimio group will be holding the protests twice, on Monday and Thursdays until Ruto’s government lowers the cost of living.

Raila further claimed that a faction of the government is planning to counter the protests by causing mayhem to portray him as a violent politician.

But Ruto said just as Kenyans went to the ballot to elect their leaders without coercion, Raila and the Azimio brigade should not thus coerce them to partake of the mass actions.

"I won against him, Kenyans only participated in their democratic right to vote for their leaders and nowhere did they compete against any of the Presidential contest. The fight was between William Ruto, Raila and other contenders. The common Mwananchi should be left out to work for the betterment of their lives,” said Ruto.

"We all agreed the contest among leaders was to come to the end at the ballot. We must end this cycle of fighting after every general election,” said the head of state.

According to Ruto, boda boda riders and other small business traders should be left out in battles among politicians.

“I was given the mandate to lead this country and help uplift the lives of millions of Kenyans, those enjoining our youth into their selfish interest should give us a break and be part of the Country's economic recovery,” he said.

The President is doing his second day of the Gusii region before he moves to Kuria East and Kuria West Saturday morning.

On Friday he commissioned the Sh2.6 billion Kegati Water Project in Kisii County before he later in the day commissioned the 10,000 Housing Units at Sironga area in Nyamira County under the Affordable Housing Scheme.

Ruto also commissioned Amabuko-Rigoma-Kemera road in Nyamira County. Today morning he commissioned the Kegogi-Gamba road in Kitutu Chache North.

The President is currently attending the homecoming ceremony for the Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu at Getacho Primary in Nyaribari Masaba accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Cabinet Minister Musali Mudavadi and a host of Cabinet Secretaries and MPs.

