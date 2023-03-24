Wanted: DCI release photos of suspects involved in violence during Azimio's protests

Some of the photos released by the DCI. [DCI Twitter]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations into acts of violence that were committed by a section of Azimio supporters.

The DCI on Friday said those targeted committed acts of crime during the illegal demonstrations held on Monday, March 20, 2023.

On its Twitter, the DCI said the criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property.

“As a result, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city,” the DCI said.

The directorate said a firearm whose magazine was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was also lost by one of its officers after he was attacked by a gang of a well-coordinated riotous mob, as the officers prevented the destruction of public property in Embakasi area of Nairobi County.

“In this regard, the directorate cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others,” read part of the post.

It said the suspects whose images have been loaded on the internet will be held accountable for their acts.

"More images are being gathered and shall be updated, who will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences," said the DCI.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said police arrested 238 protestors during the protests in Nairobi and Kisumu counties.

Among them was Azimio’s Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo and his National Assembly counterpart Opiyo Wandayi who were later released.

The DCI statement comes a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga accused Deputy President RTigathi Gachagua of planning to cause chaos during next week’s demonstrations.

Raila said he was privy to information that the DP, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro met on Tuesday evening to plan how to counter Azimio rallies.

Addressing the media at Capitol Hill in Nairobi on Thursday, the Azimio leader claimed that Gachagua and his allies were plotting to hire youths and have them dress up in outfits similar to those won by the Movement for Defence of Democracy, then cause mayhem.

“We are informing Kenyans that we have learnt of plans by Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung'wah and Ndindi Nyoro to sponsor youths to attack people during Azimio demonstrations so that they can portray our protests as violent, which is not part of our plans,” said Raila.

He further alleged that Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders' game plan is to cause a bloodbath using youths disguised as Azimio supporters - to have him taken to the International Criminal Court for war crimes.