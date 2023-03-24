The Standard

Wanted: DCI release photos of suspects involved in violence during Azimio's protests

By Patrick Vidija | 1h ago
Some of the photos released by the DCI. [DCI Twitter]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched investigations into acts of violence that were committed by a section of Azimio supporters.

The DCI on Friday said those targeted committed acts of crime during the illegal demonstrations held on Monday, March 20, 2023.

On its Twitter, the DCI said the criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property.

“As a result, property of unknown value was destroyed while a total of 33 officers suffered injuries of various degrees and some are still recuperating at various hospitals in the city,” the DCI said.

The directorate said a firearm whose magazine was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was also lost by one of its officers after he was attacked by a gang of a well-coordinated riotous mob, as the officers prevented the destruction of public property in Embakasi area of Nairobi County.

“In this regard, the directorate cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others,” read part of the post.

It said the suspects whose images have been loaded on the internet will be held accountable for their acts.

“More images are being gathered and shall be updated, who will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offences,” said the DCI.

Some of the photos released by the DCI. [DCI Twitter]

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said police arrested 238 protestors during the protests in Nairobi and Kisumu counties.

Among them was Azimio’s Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo and his National Assembly counterpart Opiyo Wandayi who were later released.

The DCI statement comes a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga accused Deputy President RTigathi Gachagua of planning to cause chaos during next week’s demonstrations.

Raila said he was privy to information that the DP, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah  and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro met on Tuesday evening to plan how to counter Azimio rallies.

Addressing the media at Capitol Hill in Nairobi on Thursday, the Azimio leader claimed that Gachagua and his allies were plotting to hire youths and have them dress up in outfits similar to those won by the Movement for Defence of Democracy, then cause mayhem.

“We are informing Kenyans that we have learnt of plans by Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung'wah and Ndindi Nyoro to sponsor youths to attack people during Azimio demonstrations so that they can portray our protests as violent, which is not part of our plans,” said Raila.

He further alleged that Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders' game plan is to cause a bloodbath using youths disguised as Azimio supporters - to have him taken to the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Related Topics

Azimio Protests Teargas Monday DCI Wanted High Cost of Living
.

Latest Stories

Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu flies to UK to 'rest after tiring campaigns'
Nigeria president-elect Bola Tinubu flies to UK to 'rest after tiring campaigns'
Africa
By Esther Nyambura
13 mins ago
Sugarcane farmers welcome new pricing by millers
Business
By Jackline Inyanji
33 mins ago
Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don't fear
Lifestyle
By AP
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Panic dollar buying drives shilling to another record low
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Panic dollar buying drives shilling to another record low
Raila claims Gachagua plotting to disrupt peaceful Azimio protests
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Premium Raila claims Gachagua plotting to disrupt peaceful Azimio protests
How Mwithaga diagnosed education woes 56 years ago
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
Premium How Mwithaga diagnosed education woes 56 years ago
Raila has no moral authority to lead protests over cost of living
By Michael Ndonye 4 hrs ago
Premium Raila has no moral authority to lead protests over cost of living
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • Mileage : 67000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,540,000
2015 Nissan Vannette
  • 2015 Nissan Vannette
  • Mileage : 127000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,280,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • System Software Engineer - Golang Compiler, Tooling, and Ecosystem
  • Employer: Canonical
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Human Resource Officer
  • Employer: Corporate Staffing Services Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Research and Design Lead
  • Employer: Safaricom Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Housekeeper
  • Employer: Peoplelink Consultants Ltd
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Celebrate Easter in style with our KES999 annual offer