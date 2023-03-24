Raila claims Gachagua plotting to disrupt peaceful Azimio protests

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga (left) and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of planning to cause chaos during Azimio's planned demonstrations on Monday.

Raila said he was privy to information that the DP, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro met on Tuesday evening to plan how to counter Azimio rallies.

Addressing the media at Capitol Hill in Nairobi on Thursday, the Azimio leader claimed that Gachagua and his allies were plotting to hire youths and have them dress up in outfits similar to those won by Movement for Defence of Democracy, then cause mayhem.

“We are informing Kenyans that we have learnt of plans by Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung'wah and Ndindi Nyoro to sponsor youths to attack people during Azimio demonstrations so that they can portray our protests as violent, which is not part of our plans,” said Raila.

He further alleged that Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders' game plan is to cause a bloodbath using youths disguised as Azimio supporters - to have him taken to the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Raila said the trio will be held responsible if anything goes wrong during the Azimio rallies.

Ichung'wah however dismissed the allegations by the former Prime Minister that they intended to disrupt Azimio demonstrations.

He said the Tuesday Raila is alleging he met Gachagua and Nyoro, he spent his day in Parliament and went straight home afterwards.

“I would like to ask ODM leader Raila Odinga to stop hallucinating about me, the time he is claiming that I was meeting Gachagua and Nyoro I was in the comfort of my home of which even my three-year-old daughter can confirm that I slept early,” said Ichung'wah.

Ichung'wah asked Raila to respect the deputy president and stop involving him in his woes.

In response to the appeal by the clergy to call off the protests and engage in talks with President William Ruto, Raila said all they are looking for is electoral justice and the truth which includes opening the servers for a forensic audit.

“Our answer to the clergy is in the Gospel of John 8:32 which says, 'then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free', this includes tangible actions by the regime to lower cost of living, restoring subsidies on fuel, electricity, education and food,” said Raila.

He noted that they are aware of plans by the Kenya Kwanza regime to privatise parastatals without Parliament's approval and asked MPs to stand firm against this illegality, which seeks to give away crucial national assets without oversight.

The former Prime Minister termed an order issued by Communications Authority of Kenya CEO Ezra Chiloba censoring the media for their truthful reporting of Azimio demonstrations as unconstitutional.

Raila said he agrees with democrats around the globe that democracy dies in darkness and that with the action of CA, President Ruto was opening the full dictator’s playbook to kill democracy which Azimio will not allow.

“Kenya Kwanza Alliance has claimed we are looking for a handshake, we emphatically refute this unfounded rumour, this is an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans,” he said.

He condemned the arrest of Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi.