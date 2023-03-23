William Ruto dilemma in handling Raila Odinga

Residents of Kisumu participate it mass action to protest against high cost of living on Monday March 20, 2023. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

President William Ruto has assured investors that the government will protect their businesses following Azimio's planned protests every Monday and Thursday.

Speaking at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, Ruto said nobody will be allowed to sabotage businesses.

“Kenya is a free market economy, nobody will be allowed to sabotage businesses. I give my commitment that the government will protect all business enterprises and provide a conducive environment for them to thrive,” said Ruto.

The president said he looked forward to Mondays and Thursdays being days when there will be brisk trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. His remarks come up barely a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced that there will be protests every Monday and Thursday, from next week, to push the government to give in to their demands.

Raila is demanding lowering of cost of food, fuel and electricity; fighting for reconstitution of the electoral commission and inclusion of all tribes in government appointments.

“Following public demand, in the second phase of our weekly protests, we will be holding demonstrations on Mondays and Thursdays every week in all parts of the country until the Ruto administration listens to the demands of Kenyans,” said Raila.

Earlier on ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Roots party leader George Wajackoya presented a notification to Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei for demonstrations.

A section of residents in Migori town flocked the streets in protest of high cost of living on March 17, 2023. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Oparanya said Azimio had decided to notify the police of the scheduled peaceful protests to take place on Monday and Thursday next week in Nairobi.

He said the procession will take place in all major streets making up the Nairobi Central Business District from dawn to dusk and asked the police to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to attendees and exercise crowd control.

“We are therefore requesting the Nairobi County Police Commander Adamson Bungei to deploy enough police officers to guarantee security to attendees and exercise crowd control during the peaceful protests,” said Oparanya.

Muslim lawmakers led by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali called on Azimio to stop the planned protests, saying the Muslim community was beginning the holy month of Ramadhan.

Ali, who was speaking at Parliament Buildings, said they would like to avoid incidents witnessed, especially in areas with high Muslim populations like Eastleigh, where innocent people were attacked and their businesses destroyed by goons.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi who was among legislators arrested during Monday's demonstrations said they were not about Azimio supporters but all Kenyans who are disgruntled with the happenings in the country.