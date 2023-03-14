The Standard

Petrol to rise by Sh2, diesel and kerosene to remain unchanged

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago
In the latest review by EPRA, petrol will rise by Sh2, while the prices of diesel and kerosene will remain unchanged. [File, Standard]

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for petrol after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a Sh2 increase in its price.

Diesel and Kerosene prices will however remain unchanged for the next month.

EPRA says that the new prices are inclusive of an 8 per cent value-added tax.

In Nairobi, a litre of petrol will retail at Sh179.30, diesel at Sh162 and kerosene at Sh145.94.

The announcement by EPRA comes after four months of unchanged prices for the three products at the pump.

“The price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol while a subsidy of Sh23.49 per litre has been maintained on kerosene in order to cushion the consumer from the otherwise high prices,” said EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

According to Kiptoo, the average landed cost of petrol, diesel and kerosene decreased but the shilling weakened against the dollar by 2.56 per cent.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol in the next month will cost Sh176.98, diesel Sh159.76 and kerosene Sh143.69.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol continues to retail at Sh179.50, diesel Sh162.70 and kerosene Sh146.66.

In Nakuru, the price of a litre of petrol remains at Sh178.62, diesel 161.83, and kerosene Sh145.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh179.50, diesel Sh162.72 and kerosene Sh146.67.

In Garissa, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh183.47, diesel Sh166.17 and kerosene Sh150.11.

