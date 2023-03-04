Kenya Power working to restore nationwide blackout

Kenya power technicians install a transformer in Mbeere North, Embu County. [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

Kenya Power says electricity has been restored in some parts of the country including Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

KPLC, in an update, said the outage “was caused by a fault that occurred on the Suswa-Loyangalani high voltage transmission line.”

Kenya Power added that restoration efforts are underway.

Earlier, we reported a nationwide blackout caused by a system disturbance, according to KPLC.

Power in several parts of the country went out at around 6.25 pm on Saturday evening.

KPLC, in a statement, said it was working round the clock to restore the outage.

“We are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course.”

Netizens took to social media minutes after to share their frustrations about the outage.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power said.