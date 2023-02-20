Police arrest suspect in connection with NHIF employee shooting

NHIF employee Mary Lilian Waithera died aged 46 on Monday, February 13. [Kamore Maina, Standard]

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of NHIF employee Mary Lilian Waithera.

Waithera and her colleague were walking on Kaunda Street last week on Monday when she complained of a sharp pain and collapsed.

She would be rushed at Nairobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday, February 15, disclosed that Waithera died as a result of a gunshot wound.

“A bullet head was found lodged in the lungs of the deceased,” read the police report.

Police sources who spoke to the Standard today say a firearm, which is believed to have been used in the shooting, has been recovered.

They are waiting for ballistic examination results to establish whether it is a match for the firearm already recovered.

Last week, police had ruled out the shooting as an assassination.