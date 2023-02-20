The Standard

Police arrest suspect in connection with NHIF employee shooting

By Stephanie Wangari and Kamore Maina | 42m ago
NHIF employee Mary Lilian Waithera died aged 46 on Monday, February 13. [Kamore Maina, Standard]

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of NHIF employee Mary Lilian Waithera.

Waithera and her colleague were walking on Kaunda Street last week on Monday when she complained of a sharp pain and collapsed.

She would be rushed at Nairobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy conducted on Wednesday, February 15, disclosed that Waithera died as a result of a gunshot wound

“A bullet head was found lodged in the lungs of the deceased,” read the police report.

Police sources who spoke to the Standard today say a firearm, which is believed to have been used in the shooting, has been recovered.

They are waiting for ballistic examination results to establish whether it is a match for the firearm already recovered.

Last week, police had ruled out the shooting as an assassination.

Related Topics

NHIF employee NHIF employee shot NHIF employee dead
.

Latest Stories

NHIF employee Lilian Waithera's last words
Premium NHIF employee Lilian Waithera's last words
National
By Stephanie Wangari and Kamore Maina
16 mins ago
Premium NHIF staffer was not assassinated, police say
National
By Kamore Maina
21 mins ago
Premium Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
Business
By Macharia Kamau
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NHIF employee Lilian Waithera's last words
By Stephanie Wangari and Kamore Maina 16 mins ago
Premium NHIF employee Lilian Waithera's last words
NHIF staffer was not assassinated, police say
By Kamore Maina 21 mins ago
Premium NHIF staffer was not assassinated, police say
Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
By Macharia Kamau 36 mins ago
Premium Storm over cooking oil billions: State digs in on own import plan
Battle to exhume Mwai Kibaki as two petitioners plead with court
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Battle to exhume Mwai Kibaki as two petitioners plead with court
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2004 Toyota NZE
  • 2004 Toyota NZE
  • Mileage : 145800
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2004
  • Price: KES 690,000
2015 Nissan Note
  • 2015 Nissan Note
  • Mileage : 148000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 990,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • 3 Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • House Type:Four Bedroom Bungalow
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 50,000,000
5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • 3 5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • House Type:5Br Kitengela Chuna House for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 27,000,000
4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • 3 4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • House Type:4 Bedroom House For Sale In Kikuyu
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 35,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Lecturer - Grade 12
  • Employer: Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Privacy Counsel
  • Employer: Bolt
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customer Service Executive – Manufacturing
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Warehouse Coordinator/Supervisor
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved