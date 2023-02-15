Murathe breaks silence after suspension as Jubilee Vice-Chairperson

Former Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe [Collins Kweyu, Standard]



Former Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe has affirmed that he is still in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

This is after Jubilee Party suspended him from his position as its National Vice-Chairperson and replaced him with Eldas Constituency Member of Parliament Adan Keynan.

In an exclusive interview with the Standard, Murathe says he is not bothered by the suspension and that he will attend rallies organised by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

"If they are men enough, let them take over the party," Murathe told the Standard.

He added; "We will continue with our agenda. This Friday we will be in Kisii and Kisumu on Saturday [for the Azimio la Umoja rallies]."

Last week, Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) also suspended Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and replaced him with East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega.

The top decision-making organ of the party also resolved to leave the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition.

“The National Executive Committee has commenced the process of exiting the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition,” said Jubilee Party’s NEC in a press statement.

“The National Executive Committee will engage the ruling coalition [Kenya Kwanza] on the possibility of creating a working cooperation arrangement with it,” added Jubilee.

The party's decision was backed by the Registrar of Political Parties on Tuesday, February 14, which said Jubilee was within its Constitution.

There have been internal wrangles within the Jubilee Party after close to 30 members visited President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, February 8 and pledged to work with him.