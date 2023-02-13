SECTIONS
Surrender illegal firearms or face the consequences, Kindiki warns

By Stephanie Wangari | 51m ago
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki addressing the media at Harambee House office during a past event. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has asked persons holding illegal firearms to surrender them within three days.

Failure to which, Kindiki says the culprits will meet the full force of the law.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Kindiki said the government is taking decisive measures to curb security threats in Northern Rift Valley.

In the past six months, he says over 100 civilians and 16 police officers had been brutally murdered by the bandits.

"The murderous gangs have in recent days escalated their terror on innocent Kenyans and law enforcement agencies and in the process burnt down schools, police vehicles and other social amenities," says Kindiki. 

 "During the attacks, hundreds of Kenyans have been displaced from their homes," he added.

The government has also identified parts of Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu as disturbed and dangerous areas.

