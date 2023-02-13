SECTIONS
MP Gideon Ochanda suspended as ODM Bondo branch secretary

By Isaiah Gwengi | 59m ago
Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda. He was among nine ODM lawmakers who met President William Ruto at State House, last week. [File, Standard]

The ODM Bondo branch has suspended the secretary, MP Gideon Ochanda.

The ODM delegates who met in the party on Monday appointed Yimbo East MCA Francis Otiato as acting secretary.

Further, the delegates led by the branch chairman Oburu Oginga, announced that they will write to ODM headquarters to take action against Ochanda, for allegedly breaching the party rules.

The MP who is serving his third term in Parliament is among the nine ODM lawmakers who met President William Ruto at State House, last week.

The State House meeting has elicited mixed reactions, with a section of the party members accusing the MPs of betrayal while others have defended the group, saying they committed no offense.

On Monday, Oburu, who is also the Siaya Senator, accused Ochanda of attacking the party and its policies.

"We are aware that the MP said that the party is taking a wrong decision in terms of the ongoing rallies by the Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya," he said, arguing that the MP has a democratic right to express his views but not attacking the party.

"The current situation in our party is that people who are cowards are leaving the party. The MP is giving fodder to our enemies. We cannot allow this to continue," he added.

The senator termed the MPs' visit to State House as seeking handouts and not development for the people.

"There is no development in State House. Developments are in the budget, and they can be followed through relevant ministries and not through the President," said Oburu.

Oburu who was accompanied by several MCAs, said they to write to the party headquarters to recall the MP.

According to the resolutions read by the party's branch Vice Chairman George Mawere, the MP is alleged to have breached section 14 (5) (e) and (a) of the Political Parties Act.

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua with a section of ODM MPs at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Otiato supported the delegates' decision, saying the MP was deemed to have resigned from his position through his actions.

"We are categorical on procedures and the resolutions, and we are simply endorsing his decision to resign from the ODM party," he said.

However, Ochanda has downplayed reports that he has been kicked out of ODM leadership.

He maintained that he is still in ODM and was waiting for an official communication from the party headquarters over the branch's decision.

Ochanda, who spoke to The Standard on phone, said he was not aware of the Monday meeting and no one has invited him to present his case.

"I was not invited to the meeting that in my own opinion, is not fair. I ought to have been invited to the meeting before making a decision," he said.

The MP, who maintained that he committed no offence by meeting the Head of State, said anything to do with disciplinary action should have a chance for fair hearing.

"It is illegal to be expelled without being given a hearing, and I have no problem with their decision," he said.

Ochanda termed his suspension as branch secretary political witch-hunt and accused the leaders of looking for an opportunity to throw him out of the party.

"I have no regrets for visiting the President because I am still convinced that I didn't break any party laws," he said.

