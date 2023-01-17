EACC chairperson Eliud Wabukala retires from office

Outgoing EACC chairperson Eliud Wabukala. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairperson Archbishop Dr Eliud Wabukala has retired from his post.

In a statement to newsrooms, EACC boss Twalib Mbarak said that Wabukala’s last day was Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

“On behalf of the Commissioners, Executive Management and Staff of EACC, I thank the outgoing chairperson for the focused and steady leadership that he provided to the commission in the last six years,” reads the statement in part.

Mbarak said that Wabukala was instrumental in shaping the strategic and policy direction at EACC, adding that they had resulted in significant milestones in the fight against graft and the promotion of ethics in the country.

He thanked Wabukala saying that he left a stable, professional and reliable EACC committed to the effective discharge of its mandate.

Wabukala was appointed by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 18, 2022.

He replaced Philip Kinisu who resigned in August 2016, after National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee recommended his removal from office after his company Esaki Limited was adversely mentioned in the National Youth Service scandal.

Wabukala was among the six names that had been proposed to Kenyatta for appointment, others were William Kirwa, Philemon Mwaisaka, Peter Ondieki, Rose Osoro and Erastus Iguna.