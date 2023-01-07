No tumbo cuts: Methodist University spells out dress code

Kenya Methodist University main campus gate. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Methodists University (KeMU) has shared a list of what their students are expected to wear at the institution.

KeMU’s Dean of Students Esther Mbaabu in a memo dated January 5, 2023, said that every student in the institution should abide by the dress code.

“The dean of Students wishes to encourage all students to adopt a style of dressing and appearance that would be acceptable in various fields of work and society in general,” the memo reads.

The memo contained a list of what Mbaabu said is considered inappropriate dressing at the institution during study, for meal time or for any other university function.

Female students in the institution have been prohibited from wearing tumbo cuts (tops that expose their belly and naval) as well as clothes that expose their backs.

Others are miniskirts (any skirt above the knee line) and skirts with slits above the knee line.

According to Mbaabu, female students dresses and blouses should not have necklines running down more than 4 inches and they should not wear body-tight trousers and see-through clothes.

Male students have been prohibited from having rasta/dreadlocks or plaited hair, according to Mbaabu they should instead have well-groomed hair.

The male students cannot wear vests that show bare chest or hats/caps in class or offices, they should not have untucked shirts or earrings.