Four-day Cabinet retreat begins in Nanyuki

By Ndungu Gachane | 1h ago
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (centre) arrives at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki. [Ndungu Gachane, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is currently leading a cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki.

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are expected to join the meeting later in the day.

The retreat according to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed seeks to review and evaluate the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration and to spell thematic areas of focus in relation to its campaign pledges.

"The retreat between January 5 to 8 will crystalize the implementation program of the administration's plan for the year 2023," Hussein tweeted.

The meeting’s agenda will among other things seek to find a solution to bring down the high cost of living.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir arrives for the Cabinet retreat in Nanyuki. [Ndungu Gachane, Standard]

The meeting is also expected to focus on the government’s economic transformation plan based on priorities such as food security and job creation.

The four-day retreat brings together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and heads of various government agencies among others.

Some government officials who have already arrived include Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Water), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Soipan Tuya (Forestry), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) and Moses Kuria (Trade), among others.

Cabinet secretaries and other senior civil servants at Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club for a four-day retreat. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Principal Secretaries at the retreat include Patrick Mariru (Defence), and Nixon Korir (Lands and Physical Planning) among others.

Others are Attorney General Justin Muturi, former Chief Justice David Maraga, and others.

Additional reporting by David Njaaga.

