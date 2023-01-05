SECTIONS
Developing: Low voter turnout in Kandara and Garissa by-elections

By Boniface Gikandi and Abdimalik Hajir | 54m ago

Voting at polling stations in Kandara Constituency kicks off. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Low voter turnout was witnessed in the Kandara and Garissa Township by-elections on Thursday, as the exercise kicked off.

Voting in Kandara Constituency by-election began smoothly with polling stations opening by 6 am.

The by-election has attracted eight aspirants seeking to clinch the seat which fell vacant after area MP Alice Wahome was appointed to the cabinet.

At Gacharage Primary School polling centre, Finance Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu cast his vote and asked locals to exercise their rights and turn up to the polls.

Finance CS Njuguna Ndungu addresses the media after casting his vote in Kandara By-election. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Voters formed short queues as politicians reported low voter turnout.

A spot check by The Standard showed few people turned up to cast votes at Riandegwa Primary school by 7 am.

Kandara Constituency has 105,148 registered voters, and six electoral wards namely Muruka, Kagunduini, Ithiru, Ruchu, Ng'araria, and Gaichanjiru.

Polling agents are seen waiting for voters to turn up in the Garissa by-election. [Abdimalik Hajir, Standard]

Garissa

The by-election for the Garissa Parliamentary seat commenced on Thursday with a low voter turnout.

Officials said voting started as scheduled in all one hundred and three (103) polling stations with no major hitches.

However, The Standard observed that there was a low voter turnout with poll officials sitting idly.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama voted as early as 8 am at Yathrib Primary school while urging the locals to vote peacefully.

