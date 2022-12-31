Kasavuli family appeals for help to offset Sh4 million hospital bill

The late Catherine Kasavuli. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The family of the late veteran journalist and news anchor Catherine Kasavuli, has appealed for help to offset Sh4 million hospital bill.

A funds drive to offset the hospital bill will be held on January 7, at the United Kenya Club, Nairobi.

The family is also appealing to well-wishers to channel their contributions through pay bill number 8089700 Account Number Catherine Kasavuli.

The late journalist's son Martin Kasavuli, said the body will be moved from Kenyatta National Hospital Mausoleum for a requiem mass on January 12, at Friends International Centre (Quakers) Ngong road.

Thereafter the body will be transported to her home in Zululu village, Vihiga county. The funeral service will be held at Tigoi Primary School on January 14, followed by burial rites at her home.

Kasavuli passed away on December 29, 2022, aged 60 at the KNH after battling cancer. She had been admitted to the hospital since October 26.

Born to Ezekiel Kasavuli Agingu and mama Rachel Inyangara Kasavuli N’ee Kizugu in Nairobi West on February 22, 1962, Kasavuli was the fourth born in a family of five.

Her siblings are George Kasavuli (deceased), Loyce Wishaminya, Pastor Abigael Shikanga and Elizabeth Kasavuli Davies.

From a young age, Kasavuli was bright, expressive, and communicating eloquently- with a sense of humour in a jovial nature.

She attended Langata Road Primary School before moving to Nairobi South Primary School from 1969 – 1975 where she nurtured her sports skills, particularly the 100-metre race.

Kasavuli joined Ngara Girls High School from 1976 – 1979 and enrolled for a Bible Catechism course at the Good News Church in Nairobi West.

Her journey in the media began in 1980 as a radio continuity announcer when an uncle who listened to her reading the Bible and praying for dinner told her to go for it.

At KBC, she started her journey with the General Service programme which was the English language Station.

She presented programmes like; Beat Time on weekdays at 4pm for the new generation.

Kasavuli was later moved to present the late date which aired from 10pm – 11pm and played mostly R&B and Soul music and also presented a programme about traditional medicine with Dr Mugo. From 1980 -1984 she attended Kenya School of Mass Communication on set days off duty and also Alliance Française to study French.

Kasavuli was picked to announce sports during the 1987 4th All-Africa Games.

In 1990 she joined Kenya's premier news station KTN and became the first anchor to host a live broadcast.

In 2007, she moved to Royal Media Services as a lead Anchor and Group Corporate Affairs Manager.

In 2008, she was feted by President Kibaki with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) Presidential Award.

She later founded the independent Kasavuli Media Group, in 2015, leaving the TV screen for seven years.

Her career came full circle in 2021 when she went back to where it all began, KBC, to host the Legends edition.