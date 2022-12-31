Kindiki recalls regional commissioners, appoints Principal administrative secretaries

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki has appointed Anne Ng’etich to serve as the ministry’s new; principal secretary.

Until her appointment, Ng’etich served as the secretary for the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Also appointed is Beverly Opwora as the Secretary for National Administration. She was serving as the County Commissioner in Makueni County.

Jacob Namulen has also been appointed as the Secretary for Peace Building, from Wajir County where he was the County Commissioner.

Kindiki has also recalled all regional commissioners to the ministry's headquarters for redeployment.

Katee Mwanza is the new Nairobi Regional Commissioner while Rhoda Onyancha is the Coast Regional Commissioner.

Others are Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central), Dr Abdi Hassan (Rift Valley), Samson Irungu (Western), Florah Mworoa (Nyanza) and John Otieno (North Eastern).

He also appointed Tom Ajere as the new Kisii County Commissioner while William Kaimba as the Makueni County Commissioner and Felix Watakila as the Kajiado County Commissioner.

The changes he said were aimed at enhancing service delivery.