SECTIONS
The Standard

Kindiki recalls regional commissioners, appoints Principal administrative secretaries

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Interior CS Professor Kithure Kindiki has appointed Anne Ng’etich to serve as the ministry’s new; principal secretary.

Until her appointment, Ng’etich served as the secretary for the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Also appointed is Beverly Opwora as the Secretary for National Administration. She was serving as the County Commissioner in Makueni County.

Jacob Namulen has also been appointed as the Secretary for Peace Building, from Wajir County where he was the County Commissioner.

Kindiki has also recalled all regional commissioners to the ministry's headquarters for redeployment.

Katee Mwanza is the new Nairobi Regional Commissioner while Rhoda Onyancha is the Coast Regional Commissioner.

Others are Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central), Dr Abdi Hassan (Rift Valley), Samson Irungu (Western), Florah Mworoa (Nyanza) and John Otieno (North Eastern).

He also appointed Tom Ajere as the new Kisii County Commissioner while William Kaimba as the Makueni County Commissioner and Felix Watakila as the Kajiado County Commissioner.

The changes he said were aimed at enhancing service delivery.

 

Related Topics

Kithure Kindiki Kithure Kindiki makes changes at Interior CS Interior CS Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Why key tea sector reforms offer big hope to small-scale farmers
Why key tea sector reforms offer big hope to small-scale farmers
Opinion
By Wilson Muthaura
28 mins ago
DRC: NGOs stand against resource plundering, target China and Russia, seek US support
World
By Mwangi Maina
49 mins ago
Rashford scores to lift Man United into Premier League top four with a battling 1-0 win at Wolves
Football
By Associated Press
51 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

DP Gachagua's New Year message
By Rigathi Gachagua 56 mins ago
DP Gachagua's New Year message
DRC: NGOs stand against resource plundering, target China and Russia, seek US support
By Mwangi Maina 49 mins ago
DRC: NGOs stand against resource plundering, target China and Russia, seek US support
Why key tea sector reforms offer big hope to small-scale farmers
By Wilson Muthaura 28 mins ago
Why key tea sector reforms offer big hope to small-scale farmers
Rashford scores to lift Man United into Premier League top four with a battling 1-0 win at Wolves
By Associated Press 51 mins ago
Rashford scores to lift Man United into Premier League top four with a battling 1-0 win at Wolves
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Digital Media Buyer
  • Employer: ICEA Lion Group
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Monitoring and Evaluation Officer
  • Employer: NRC - Norwegian Refugee Council
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Garissa
  • Salon Manager
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Food & Beverage Supervisor
  • Employer: Summit Human Resource & Marketing Consultant
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved