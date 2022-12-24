Dull Christmas for William Ruto as ratings fall

President William Ruto at the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo county on December 22, 2022. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Majority of Kenyans feel the Kenya Kwanza administration has not met their expectations in their first 100 days in office, a new poll shows.

The poll conducted by Onepulse and commissioned by The Standard on December 22, interviewed 300 respondents of which 72.76 per cent felt President William Ruto’s administration had not met their expectations, 100 days after assuming office.

Another 27.24 per cent however felt the government had delivered on its promise and were optimistic of a brighter future.

The larger percentage felt the cost of living was still high, unemployment rampant and healthcare still expensive. The respondents say the President should have prioritised lowering cost of food, eradicating insecurity and streamlining the agriculture sector and address the current drought crisis.

“The removal of subsidies on petrol, diesel and kerosene only brought up the cost of living. His administration should also have focused on clearing of pending bills to ensure payment of casual employees who worked for the previous county governments,” stated the report.

Tax reduction on the price of goods and bringing down the inflation rate were also of priority to respondents. They also opined that despite there being somewhat of an attempt to streamline the education sector, more should have been done.

Providing relief food to counties in the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands facing drought was commended, but Kenyans felt more development projects and education to the pastoralist communities on how to engage in other economic activities so they can provide for their families should have been implemented. Respondents also held the president to account, saying his administration was yet to actualise the charters he signed with various counties and groups.

Moreover, those interviewed said the government had not yet kept its promise on debt reduction and were concerned that the president was instead taking up more debt from the international community.

“Affordable housing especially for those in the slums should also have been prioritised,” added the report.

On the flipside, those who felt he had delivered were most optimistic about the yearly Sh50 billion Hustler Fund launched recently. The fund is aimed at easing access to credit for small businesses and doing so at favourable rates. As of December 20, the government had disbursed Sh9.58 billion in 19 days. Of this, Sh2.64 billion had been repaid.

They also felt this administration had prioritised the Judiciary and embarked on an integral review of the judicial system. The lot further felt that a lot of attention had been channelled towards environmental conservation through activities such as the tree restoration programme launched by the president earlier this week. Ruto also scored big for his continuous consideration and engagement of Kenyans in the diaspora. They also felt the cost of food was gradually reducing which, they said, presented hope.

The granting of financial autonomy to the police was also noted as a positive move by the lot.

This comes a day after the Azimio coalition party termed Ruto a poor performer in his first 100 days.

The Raila Odinda-led outfit said the actions of the government do not inspire confidence for a better future.

“In these first 100 days of the UDA administration, fixing the economy and lowering the cost of living have hardly enjoyed the prominence Kenyans had expected. As 100 days come and go, there are simply no glimmers of hope for the economy and cost of living,” said Raila.

“These have been 100 days on the road to nowhere. Kenyans are worse off than they were during the campaigns when UDA promises flowed.”

The opposition chief took issue with the current regime for the removing subsidies on petrol, diesel, electricity, paraffin and school fees, which he said had cushioned millions from the high costs.