Revealed: How much money Kenyans spend on food

By George Maringa | 3h ago

Beatrice Atieno displays her fish at Migori Marindi market on February 18, 2022. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

Kenyans are spending more money on food daily, a survey has shown. 

Accoring to a nationwide survey by OnePulse that was commissioned by the Standard, an average Kenyan is likely to spend between Sh200 and Sh399 per day on food.

35.4 per cent of respondents aged between 25 and 34 years said they spend between Sh200 and Sh399 to buy food daily. This comes to Sh 6,000 and Sh 12,000 monthly. Another 28.6 per cent spend between Sh100 – Sh199, whereas 12 per cent spend between Sh400 – 499 per day to purchase food per day.

Monthly income

Those earning Sh10,000 and below per month accounted for a majority of people who spend between Sh200 – Sh399 on food per day. 

Interestingly, those who earn Sh500,000 and above (50 per cent) of the respondents said they did not have money to buy food, 27.8 per cent said they did not have an appetite to eat and 22.6 per cent said they did not eat because they were busy.

The onset of the Covid19 pandemic brought catastrophic effects such as hunger, starvation, and loss of livelihood. Before the pandemic, 52.2 per cent of Kenyans ate three meals per day, while 16.8 per cent ate more than three meals. 24.6 per cent ate two meals while 4.20 per cent ate one meal whereas 1.60 per cent ate nothing sometimes.

The figures have since dropped since the onset of the Covid19 pandemic.

For the past three months, 41 per cent of Kenyans now eat three meals per day while 6 per cent can afford more than three meals. 41.6 per cent manage to eat two meals per day whereas 9 per cent manage to eat one meal a day. 1.80 per cent eats nothing sometimes.

The survey also disclosed that a huge number of Kenyans have had to go without food in a day, equivalent to 77.8 per cent who fall between the ages of 25 – 34 years. This bracket is comprised of the male gender, which accounted for 81.64 per cent of the respondents.

Counties with hungry people

The highest number of Kenyans who went without food for a day are in rural areas, standing at 81.48 per cent.

Counties that registered the highest number of men who go for a day without food at 100 per cent include Makueni, Turkana, Trans-Nzoia, Nandi, Baringo, Bomet, Vihiga, Siaya, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi, Marsabit, Nyamira, Kilifi, Kakamega and Migori.

The highest number (38.4 per cent) who went without food said they did not have money to buy food. Senior citizens aged 65 years and above are the highest in this category followed by those aged 55-64 years and 16-17 years. 43 per cent were men.

On the flip side, the majority of Kenyans accounting for 42.4 per cent consider the meals they eat as a balanced diet while 20 per cent do not. Those who consider eating a balanced diet sometimes are 37.6 per cent. “Sometimes because affording a balanced diet is hard at these economic times,” said one respondent.

