How to get the 2022 KCPE results

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has released the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results.

A total of 1, 233, 852 candidates sat the 2022 KCPE. 620, 965 were boys representing 50.32 per cent while 612, 887 candidates were girls, representing 49.7 per cent.

This year’s top candidate scored 432 marks, out of a possible 500 marks.

CS Machogu noted that the 2022 KCPE overall performance improved from 2021.

Some 9,443 learners scored at least 400 marks and above.

To get their KCPE results, candidates can send their index numbers and initials with the word KCPE to SMS short code 20076.

The service, which is available on all mobile networks, charges between Sh15 and Sh25 per request.

The Standard would like to feature any candidate who has scored 400 marks and above.

The candidate can send us their name, picture, index number, marks, name of school and the county it is located in to phone number: 0111 699 784

