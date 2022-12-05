SECTIONS

Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni says party won't field candidates in upcoming by-elections

By Winfrey Owino | 2h ago
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Party will not field candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial seat, Kandara and Garissa Township parliamentary seat.

The seats fell vacant after their holders were appointed to the cabinet by President William Ruto.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the party’s Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni attributes the party’s decision to a finding by the Supreme Court.

He says the Supreme Court found that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati had made decisions without involving the other commissioners.

“Due to this ongoing introspection, our party will not be fielding candidates in the upcoming by-elections namely Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa Township and Kandara Constituency, bar the Utawala Ward contest,” Kioni’s statement reads in part.

According to Kioni, Chebukati should have started his terminal leave. He adds that Chebukati is being used by the regime to control democracy.

On Azimio leader’s planned mass action on Wednesday, the party says it is consulting the coalition partners on peaceful efforts of promoting good governance.

“Over the past few days, a section of Azimio Coalition, led by coalition leader Raila Odinga, has signaled an intention of holding demonstrations and public rallies to pressure the government on matters relating to Kenya Kwanza conduct during the August 9 General Election,”

“We wish to clarify that the party is consulting with our partners and will support any peaceful and sustainable efforts at promoting good governance and accountability,” Kioni adds.

At the weekend, Odinga announced a public rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on December 7 and 12.

He said the gatherings will enable him to chart a way forward on how to keep President William Ruto’s government in check.

.

.

