List of crime hotspots in Nairobi- police report

Crowded view of Tom Mboya Street, Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Days after denying insecurity reports in some parts of the city, the National Police Service (NPS) has now listed areas it terms as crime hotspots, urging residents to be on the lookout or avoid them at all costs.

In a report, the NPS stated that the areas are prone to attacks by thugs who are targeting pedestrians, businesses especially M-pesa shops and residential areas.

The marked areas include; Globe Cinema, Kipande Road, Thika highway, Drive-In flyover to Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) and the underpass at KCA towards the Total petrol station exit.

Other areas include parts of the Central Business District (CBD) towards River Road, Archives, Kirinyaga Road, Fig Tree, ABC Place, and Kangemi.

According to the recent data collected by authorities, the incidents were reported by victims who indicated that they were mugged both during the day and night.

The victims were either mugged in the streets, carjacked, assaulted and some others killed.

“We advise the minimal use of mobile phones and laptops in traffic. Avoid carrying ATM cards when not absolutely necessary. Also, avoid leaving bags, wallets or any valuable items in your cars,” police advised.

Police have also urged citizens to fully cooperate with the criminals instead of fighting back and in case of any emergency, to call 0203556771.

The admission by police of the surging crime rates in Nairobi comes days after the outgoing Nairobi Police Commander James Mugera refuted the reports claiming that they were meant to tarnish President William Ruto’s new administration.

"There is no spike in crime. What changed is the political leadership. We have a new President, Parliament, and Cabinet but the same service offered by the police. There is no lacuna whatsoever," Mugera stated.

Last year, the police released a report listing areas with high crime rates in Nairobi and advising Nairobians on how to avoid snatchers.