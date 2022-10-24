SECTIONS

Photos: Vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was in when he was shot dead

By Stephanie Wangari | 2h ago
Vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was being driven in when he was shot dead in Magadi, Kajiado County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Standard has obtained photos of a vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was being driven in, when he was fatally shot on Sunday, October 23.

According to our journalist who visited the scene of the incident in Magadi, Kajiado County, there were six visible gun holes on the private vehicle.

The right side tyre of the vehicle was also deflated, with our journalist suspecting it had been shot.

The rear windscreen of the vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was being driven in on October 23, 2022, in Magadi, Kajiado County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has since termed as regrettable, the fatal shooting of the 50-year-old Pakistani journalist.

In a statement, acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow says Sharif was shot dead by a Kenyan police officer while on board a private vehicle in the company of his brother namely Khurram Ahmed.

Gabow, however, explained the incident followed a circulation from the Pangani Police Station of a stolen motor vehicle, adding that officers were trailing the said car towards Magadi before they erected a road barrier.

The right rear door of the vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was being driven in on Sunday, October 23 in Magadi, Kajiado County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

“The deceased motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring the late Arshad Shariff,” the acting IG stated.

The National Police Service says it has commenced investigations into the incident by involving competent authorities for appropriate action.

The back right rear door glass of a vehicle Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was being driven in on Sunday, October 23 in Magadi, Kajiado County. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

.

