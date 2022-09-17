SECTIONS

NTSA: More than 3,000 people have died in road since January

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago

Members of the publics mill around the wreckage of a matatu that rolled at Nyachido bridge on Kisian-Bondo road. [Michael Mute, Standard]

3,358 people died on Kenyan roads between January 1 and September 13, 2022, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has said.

This is an increase of two hundred and thirty-six people (236) from the same period last year, representing a 7.6 per cent increase.

Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of road accident victims at 1,208 as of September 13, compared to 1,085 same time last year.

Nine hundred and three (903) motorcyclists have lost their lives on the road, an increase of 4.2 per cent same period in 2021, the Authority noted.

NTSA statistics also show that 591 passengers have died in road accidents this year as of September 13, compared to four hundred and ninety-eight same time last year.

This represents an 18.7 per cent increase.

The number of pedal cyclists’ deaths has reduced by 27.9 per cent. Data from the NTSA shows that 44 bike cyclists have died in road accidents this year, compared to 66 same time last year.

The Transport Authority revealed the statistics during a road safety training session dubbed the Tujenge Msingi Program on Saturday, September 17 in Nairobi.

The training was conducted by Watu Africa in conjunction with St Johns Ambulance and NTSA. 

Related Topics

Road Accidents NTSA Road Carnage
.

Latest Stories

Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth
Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth
Football
By Associated Press
41 mins ago
NTSA: More than 3,000 people have died in road accidents this year
National
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
Haaland scores 11th EPL goal, City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0
Football
By Associated Press
2 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth
By Associated Press 41 mins ago
Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth
NTSA: More than 3,000 people have died in road accidents this year
By Betty Njeru 1 hr ago
NTSA: More than 3,000 people have died in road accidents this year
Haaland scores 11th EPL goal, City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0
By Associated Press 2 hrs ago
Haaland scores 11th EPL goal, City beats 10-man Wolves 3-0
Kenya Kwanza picks Kimani Ichung'wah, Aaron Cheruiyot for Majority Leader posts
By Betty Njeru 2 hrs ago
Kenya Kwanza picks Kimani Ichung'wah, Aaron Cheruiyot for Majority Leader posts
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2013 Nissan Note Dig S
  • 2013 Nissan Note Dig S
  • Mileage : 125000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2013
  • Price: KES 730,000
2011 Toyota Vitz
  • 2011 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 123000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 595,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Travel Consultant
  • Employer: Bobu Africa
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Assistant Resettlement Officer
  • Employer: hias
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • SKID Order Processing Officer
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Deputy Director, Information Technology (IT) Audit
  • Employer: KPMG
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved