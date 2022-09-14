Kenya Airways reports death of third passenger in last one month

Kenya Airways says a passenger developed breathing complications while boarding.[ File, Standard]

Kenya Airways has confirmed the death of a passenger, who was boarding a flight to Mombasa on Wednesday evening.

This is the third death involving a KQ passenger in the last one month.

In a statement dated September 14, the airlines Corporate Communications said the passenger developed sudden breathing difficulties this evening while boarding the flight. “KQ regrets to announce that a passenger developed breathing difficulties this evening while boarding KQ612 that was scheduled for Mombasa at 1900hours,” the airline’s statement reads in part.

Flight had not taken off

According to Kenya Airways, the passenger [identity withheld] was pronounced dead by personnel at JKIA before the aircraft took off. “The JKIA Health and Security agencies are currently handling the issue. We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” KQ added.

On September 2, a male passenger aged 66 died enroute Nairobi from New York. He also developed breathing complications. The flight was rerouted to Morocco for the passenger to seek medical attention. He however was announced dead on arrival. "Upon further medical examination, personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away. The flight had departed Nairobi per schedule on Thursday, September 1 at 11.55 pm," the airline said at the time.

The first incident involved a male passenger on board KQ003 who died on August 22.The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Casablanca but the passenger was already unresponsive.