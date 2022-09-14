It's rule of law, not man, President Ruto says as presides over judges' swearings-in

Justice Weldon Korir being sworn in at State House, Nairobi on September 14, 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

President William Ruto has assured he will respect and uphold the rule of law while discharging his duties.

The president, who was presiding over the swearing-in of six judges at State House in Nairobi on Wednesday, said the country will move forward and be better only when it is guided by the rule of law.

“We must deal firmly and decisively with impunity. Kenya can only be better if we become a country of the rule of law,” Ruto said.

The Head of State, who was sworn in on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, averred that a case of the “animal farm” must not be replicated in Kenya, noting that everyone was equal before the law and the Constitution.

“Even as president, I have limitations, and I must respect them. We must all live within our boundaries. It is the rule of law, not the rule of man,” said Ruto.

Adding to his Tuesday speech on the Judiciary fund, Ruto said he will support the Judiciary to ensure its independence and deliverables are met.

“We are going to work together with the limited resources we have to ensure that all arms of government are working in tandem. My administration will respect the independence of the Judiciary and all other institutions in a manner that makes them efficient to deliver their mandate. We will promote dialogue between institutions and positive engagements.”

This, he said, will unlock the social and economic potential of the country.

President Ruto on Wednesday afternoon at State House witnessed the swearing-in of six judges that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta had declined to appoint.

Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, and Prof Joel Ngugi were sworn in as judges of the Court of Appeal, while Elizabeth Omange and Evans Makori were sworn in as Environment and Lands Court judges.

Last year, Kenyatta turned down the nominations of the six judges “for failing to meet the required threshold”.

He, at the same time, gazetted the appointment of 34 judges after a long wait of more than two years since their nomination, which led to a public fallout between him [Kenyatta] and former Chief Justice David Maraga.

Chief Justice Emeritus Maraga and Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki attended the six judges’ swearing-in on Wednesday.