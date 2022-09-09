SECTIONS

Mutahi Ngunyi: I have packed my things and left State House office

By David Njaaga | 36m ago
Political strategist Mutahi Ngunyi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Political strategist Mutahi Ngunyi says he has packed his belonging and left his office at State House-Nairobi.

Ngunyi worked as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s technical assistant.

He said this marks the end of that role as Kenyatta exits the presidency in a few days’ time.

The president will, on Tuesday, September 13, hand over power to his successor, William Ruto, who won the hotly contested August 9, 2022 presidential election.

Mutahi Ngunyi had been President Kenyatta’s technical assistant for more than a year.

“Today, I cleared my desk at State House-Nairobi. And it was a joy serving President Uhuru Kenyatta as his technical assistant,” Ngunyi tweeted on Friday, September 9.

Ngunyi speculated that a William Ruto presidency will last the maximum two terms, and thereafter Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto’s deputy, would succeed him for another ten years, marking an exit in 2042.

Ngunyi said Kenyans needed to think deeply and change their choice of leaders to avert a situation where the presidency oscillates between members of two main communities.

In the run-up to the August 9, 2022 General Election, the political analyst had been a strong critic of William Ruto. He even projected that Ruto would lose the presidential election to his main opponent Raila Odinga, saying the tyranny of numbers favoured Odinga more.

After Ruto won the presidential race in what was a shock outcome to Ngunyi, the political commentator said the president-elect outwitted Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya team in political strategy and vote-guarding.

Ruto was declared the presidential race winner on August 15, 2022 by the IEBC after garnering 7.18 million votes (50.49 per cent) against Odinga’s 6.94 million (48.85 per cent).

He will become Kenya’s fifth president after Jomo Kenyatta (first), Daniel Moi (second), Mwai Kibaki (third) and Uhuru Kenyatta (fourth).

 

 

 

 

 

 







