Paul Chebor wins Rongai MP race

Paul Chebor of the United Democratic Alliance has won the Rongai MP seat.

Chebor garnered 27,021 votes against his close competitor Raymond Moi who got 14,715.

Moi, who is the incumbent, was contesting on KANU ticket.

Chebor in his acceptance speech said he was grateful to the people of Rongai for having bestowed a great responsibility to him.

He said he will ensure he works with everyone including his competitors to elevate the lives of his constituents.

