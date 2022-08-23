Election Petition: Raila Odinga'S 21 key prayers at the Supreme Court

- IEBC and chairman Wafula Chebukati to provide all the material including electronic devices and equipment for presidential elections within 48 hours.
- Order for forensic audit and investigation of Forms 34A, 34B and 34C.
- IEBC and Chebukati to produce and allow access to all the logs of all servers hosted by and on behalf of IEBC for presidential elections within 48 hours.
- Summon DCI to produce gadgets and materials including reports, equipment, laptops and phones related to or found in possession of the Venezuelan nationals linked to the IEBC.
- Court order compelling DCI to produce laptop(s) retrieved from a UDA agent which Azimio say had access to and manipulated form 34As.
- An order for scrutiny of rejected and spoilt votes.
- A declaration that rejected and spoilt votes count in total votes cast amend the computation of the final tally.
- An order made for scrutiny and forensic audit of all equipment and system used by IEBC in the presidential election including the KIEMS kit, servers and portal.
- Nullify Chebukati’s tally and direct IEBC to tally and verify the count and declare Raila as the winner.
- A declaration that IEBC as presently constituted is incapable of presiding over a proper, credible, verifiable and valid presidential election.
- A declaration that non-compliance with the law, irregularities and improprieties in the Presidential election were substantial and significant to affect the outcome.
- A declaration that all votes affected by irregularities are invalid and should be struck off from the final tally.
- A declaration that genuine results tallied and verified after scrutiny be considered the valid outcome of the election.
- An alternate declaration to the 13 above that the election was not conducted in line with the constitution and therefore the outcome is invalid, null and void.
- A declaration that Ruto did not meet the constitutional threshold to be declared the winner.
- A declaration that Ruto was not validly declared as President-elect.
- A declaration quashing the certificate awarded to Ruto as the winner of the presidential election
- An order for IEBC to conduct a fresh Presidential election.
- A declaration upholding the move by four commissioners to reject the election declaration.
- A declaration that IEBC and its commissioners and Ruto jointly and severally committed election irregularities.
- A declaration that Chebukati is unfit to hold public office.