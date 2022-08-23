SECTIONS

Election Petition: Raila Odinga'S 21 key prayers at the Supreme Court

By Patrick Alushula | 3h ago
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga flanked by Martha Karua [left] and Kalonzo Musyoka [Right] at the KICC on August 22, 2022. [Silas Otieno, Standard]
  1. IEBC and chairman Wafula Chebukati to provide all the material including electronic devices and equipment for presidential elections within 48 hours.
  2. Order for forensic audit and investigation of Forms 34A, 34B and 34C.
  3. IEBC and Chebukati to produce and allow access to all the logs of all servers hosted by and on behalf of IEBC for presidential elections within 48 hours.
  4. Summon DCI to produce gadgets and materials including reports, equipment, laptops and phones related to or found in possession of the Venezuelan nationals linked to the IEBC.
  5. Court order compelling DCI to produce laptop(s) retrieved from a UDA agent which Azimio say had access to and manipulated form 34As.
  6. An order for scrutiny of rejected and spoilt votes.
  7. A declaration that rejected and spoilt votes count in total votes cast amend the computation of the final tally.
  8. An order made for scrutiny and forensic audit of all equipment and system used by IEBC in the presidential election including the KIEMS kit, servers and portal.
  9. Nullify Chebukati’s tally and direct IEBC to tally and verify the count and declare Raila as the winner.
  10. A declaration that IEBC as presently constituted is incapable of presiding over a proper, credible, verifiable and valid presidential election.
  11. A declaration that non-compliance with the law, irregularities and improprieties in the Presidential election were substantial and significant to affect the outcome.
  12. A declaration that all votes affected by irregularities are invalid and should be struck off from the final tally.
  13. A declaration that genuine results tallied and verified after scrutiny be considered the valid outcome of the election.
  14. An alternate declaration to the 13 above that the election was not conducted in line with the constitution and therefore the outcome is invalid, null and void.
  15. A declaration that Ruto did not meet the constitutional threshold to be declared the winner.
  16. A declaration that Ruto was not validly declared as President-elect.
  17. A declaration quashing the certificate awarded to Ruto as the winner of the presidential election
  18. An order for IEBC to conduct a fresh Presidential election.
  19. A declaration upholding the move by four commissioners to reject the election declaration.
  20. A declaration that IEBC and its commissioners and Ruto jointly and severally committed election irregularities.
  21. A declaration that Chebukati is unfit to hold public office.

