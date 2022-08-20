Fire guts down dormitory, classrooms at Kisumu Boys High School

A dormitory on fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Kisumu Boys High School has lost property of unknown value following a fire incident that started in one of the dormitories and spread to a number of classrooms. Kisumu Boys High School Students stand outside the burning dormitory with their belongings. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

No casualties have been reported from the incident that started at around 8:00am on Saturday. Efforts to contain the fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Those coordinating the rescue operation include officials from the Kisumu County Fire Department, police and volunteer medics from local hospitals.

One of the classrooms that were destroyed by fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]