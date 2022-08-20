Fire guts down dormitory, classrooms at Kisumu Boys High School

Kisumu Boys High School has lost property of unknown value following a fire incident that started in one of the dormitories and spread to a number of classrooms.
No casualties have been reported from the incident that started at around 8:00am on Saturday.
Those coordinating the rescue operation include officials from the Kisumu County Fire Department, police and volunteer medics from local hospitals.
Kisumu Central Sub-county Police Commandant Jactone Mango said investigations are underway and he is optimistic that they will find the cause of the fire.