Fire guts down dormitory, classrooms at Kisumu Boys High School

By Clinton Ambujo | 4h ago
A dormitory on fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Kisumu Boys High School has lost property of unknown value following a fire incident that started in one of the dormitories and spread to a number of classrooms.

Kisumu Boys High School Students stand outside the burning dormitory with their belongings. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

No casualties have been reported from the incident that started at around 8:00am on Saturday.

Efforts to contain the fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 

Those coordinating the rescue operation include officials from the Kisumu County Fire Department, police and volunteer medics from local hospitals.

One of the classrooms that were destroyed by fire at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kisumu Central Sub-county Police Commandant Jactone Mango said investigations are underway and he is optimistic that they will find the cause of the fire.

[Collins Oduor, Standard]
[Collins Oduor, Standard]
A fireman hoses down a building at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard] 
Roof caves in on one of the buildings following a fire incident at Kisumu Boys High School. [Collins Oduor, Standard]
[Collins Oduor, Standard]
[Collins Oduor, Standard]
[Collins Oduor, Standard]
[Collins Oduor, Standard]

 

.

