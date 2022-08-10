SECTIONS

Facts about IEBC Forms 34A, 34B, and 34C

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Presiding Officers and police officers line up to hand over ballot boxes at Kisii School in Nyaribari Chache constituency tallying center on August 10, 2022. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The consistent mention of Forms 34A, 34B and 34C by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has sparked interest in the documents’ use and role in the electoral process.

The commission uses the forms to decide on presidential election results.

Form 34A is the first form used by the commission to tabulate presidential election results. The form is filled by Presiding Officers after counting votes at the polling station.

It includes information about the votes each candidate received, the total number of registered voters in that station, and the rejected, protested, disputed and valid votes.

The form also contains information about the votes each candidate received. The candidate or their representatives must then sign and certify that the information on the form is accurate.

Form 34B on the other hand is used for the collation of the presidential election results at the polling station.

It includes the polling station code, station name, number of registered voters, vote totals for each candidate, and the number of valid votes cast.

Form 34C, which is the amalgamation of all the 34Bs, is the document that Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chair, will use to declare the country's fifth president.

