Forms 34A submission: How counties are faring

A snippet of Form 34A from a Naivasha polling station. [Steven Mkawale, Standard]

26,579 polling stations had submitted Forms 34A out of the 46,229 polling stations nationwide by 10.00 pm, translating to a 57.5 per cent submission.

Nandi County is leading the pack with seven hundred and seventy-two polling stations out of 928 submitting their forms. The county is leading with 83.1 per cent submission.

Bomet and Elgeyo Marakwet counties come in closely reporting 80 per cent submission of forms.

Six hundred and eighty-four stations out of 855 have submitted forms in Bomet County while four hundred and forty-four out of five hundred and fifty-five have turned in their forms in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

1,109 polling stations out of 1,475 in Machakos County have submitted their forms as of 10.00 pm, while 809 out of 1,130 in Makueni have reported forms so far.

Earlier, The Standard reported that 18,008 out of 46,229 polling stations had submitted their Form 34As as of 9.00 pm, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC),

The forms contain provisional presidential results from all the polling centres.

As of 9.00 pm Tuesday, Nandi County had submitted the most Form 34As with six hundred and fifty-one of nine hundred and twenty-eight polling stations, leading with 70.5 per cent submissions.

Kitui County followed closely having reported 1,106 Forms 34A out of 1,581 polling stations in the county, with a 69.9 per cent submission.

Elgeyo Marakwet County came in third as of 9.00 pm having submitted three hundred and seventy-six Forms 34A from five hundred and fifty-five polling stations.

Bomet and Kericho counties had reported 66.5 per cent and 63.3 per cent submissions respectively by 9.00 pm.

North Eastern counties had reported the least number of polling stations that had submitted the Form 34As.

For the diaspora vote, out of the 27 polling stations, only Doha had submitted its results.

Mandera with 554 polling stations, only forty-five had submitted their forms with Mandera South leading with seventeen out of 100 stations, followed by Mandera East with ten out of 105 stations.

Banisa, Lafey, and Mandera West had the least number of forms submitted.

Wajir County follows with 10.16 per cent having forms from 62 out of 610 submitted to the portal.

Wajir West leads with 17 out of 102 polling stations followed by Wajir East with 14 out of 95 stations with Eldas having not submitted any form from the 72 stations.

Isiolo has 14.6 per cent with forms from 32 out of 219 polling stations having been submitted.

Here Isiolo North leads with 25 out of 158 stations followed by Isiolo South with 7 out of 61 stations.

Garissa county has a 17.71 per cent with 99 out of 559 polling stations having been loaded.

Garissa Township leads with 21 of 104 forms, followed by Ijara with 20 of the 93 forms and Dadaab with nineteen of the 102 forms.